Edinson Cavani lights up Europa League with brilliant display

Despite conceding three goals, David de Gea put in an excellent performance for Manchester United this evening against AS Roma but striker Edinson Cavani arguably was man-of-match.

Cavani scored both United’s goals and could have bagged a couple more in a vintage centre-formward performance full of intelligent movement that ran Roma’s defence ragged.

The Uruguayan has now scored five goals and provided two assists in 245 minutes in the Europa League – a goal involvement every 35 minutes.

Edinson Cavani in the #UEL: ⏰ 247 minutes

⚽️ 5 goals

🅰️ 2 assists A goal or assist every 35 minutes. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/M24JBzousA — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 6, 2021

In today’s tie, Cavani completed 14 out of 18 passes, had three out of four shots on target and made two tackles in addition to scoring his two goals.

Edinson Cavani’s game by numbers vs. Roma: 18 passes attempted

14 passes completed

4 tackles attempted

4 shots [3 on target]

2 tackles won

2 goals 4 goals & 2 assists in the tie. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ArrEgEEKi5 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 6, 2021

The 34-year old also became the first player in 35 years to score two goals or more in both legs of a European semi-final tie. The last was Klaus Allofs for FC Köln v KSV Waregem in the 1985-86 UEFA Cup.

2 – Edinson Cavani is the first player to score 2+ goals in both legs of a two-legged semi-final in a major European competition since Klaus Allofs for 1. FC Köln v KSV Waregem in the 1985-86 UEFA Cup. Bracing. #ROMMUN pic.twitter.com/CRqEIfg8Pw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2021

Overall for United this season, Cavani has averaged a goal every 131 minutes, which is the best scoring rate of any of the club’s players.

Edinson Cavani has averaged a goal every 131 minutes this season, the best rate of any Manchester United player. What an addition to the team. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iPFEsso6CW — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 6, 2021

Despite recent reports that the striker has agreed a new deal with United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s encouraging confidence that he will do so, there is as yet no confirmation and United must surely move heaven and earth to make sure he stays at Old Trafford for at least one more year. His contributions are and will continue to be absolutely vital.



