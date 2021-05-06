Harvey Neville follows father Phil from Manchester United to Inter Miami

Harvey Neville has joined his father in Miami according to The Sun and will sign for Inter Miami’s feeder club Fort Lauderdale CF pending visa approval.

Having joined Manchester United in 2018 from Valencia, Harvey has spent the past three seasons in United’s u18s and u23s.

After earning high praise from supporters for his strong performances in the u23s after the new year, namely against Liverpool and Arsenal, academy followers have been speculating on his future after disappearing from the u23s squad, last appearing on March 12th.

His absence can now be attributed to being in Miami, first being spotted there in April by Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald.

The young-looking player training with Inter Miami today was Harvey Neville, 18-yr-old son of coach Phil Neville. He played in ManU Academy. @InterMiamiCF @HeraldSports #InterMiamiCF — Michelle Kaufman (@kaufsports) April 9, 2021

The motive of the move is reported to be down to the fact “he wants some guaranteed first-team football and is swapping Old Trafford for South Florida” The Sun says.

“Full-back Harvey has been training with his dad’s new team recently after getting some time off and has decided to make the switch permanently.”

With Inter Miami already having filled their eight international roster spots, Harvey will have to be signed to feeder club Fort Lauderdale CF who play in USL League One, effectively the third tier in the United States.

The young right back has also taken to Instagram to confirm he is training with Inter Miami, getting congratulatory messages from United teammates Ethan Galbraith, Charlie Savage and more.

Harvey is not the only Manchester United academy graduate in Miami though, with Ryan Shawcross also being signed by Phil earlier in February.

After Inter Miami’s dismal inaugural season, it is yet to be seen if the influx of Manchester United connections will bring success to United legend David Beckham’s club.

