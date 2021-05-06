Manchester United fans in awe of Edinson Cavani after Roma win

Manchester United fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Edinson Cavani following his brilliant performance vs Roma.

The experienced striker netted a double in the 3-2 defeat but had it not been for his goals, the team wouldn’t have gone through 8-5 on aggregate.

United were defensively awful and their problems were all on show, though Cavani’s excellence was also there for all to see.

The former PSG man’s current deal runs out in the summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been working hard to convince him to stay for another year at least.

The latest reports claimed Cavani could sign on for a year with a second year extension option, taking him to 2023 potentially.

Edinson Cavani & David de Gea. I thank god for these guys, man. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) May 6, 2021

Edinson Cavani for Manchester United: 👥 34 appearances

👤 18 starts

⌛ 1,846 minutes (20.5 90s)

⚽ 14 goals

🎯 4 assists

🥅 102:33 minutes per goal-involvement (0.88 per 90) He has been an excellent signing for us. pic.twitter.com/lVus8UHOYI — UtdArena (@utdarena) May 6, 2021

That movement from Cavani shows you why he is an elite striker and Bruno with another special pass This duo ❤️ — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) May 6, 2021

OHMYDAYS, I love cavani, look at him backing our starboy mason man🥺🥺, give him a fat contract plssss pic.twitter.com/vo44iCMa08 — Dhruvzzz (@dhruvzz8) May 6, 2021

Cavani is so funny, bloke likes petting horses and fishing off the pitch but would happily fight the oppositions full squad if needed — ‘ (@vintageredss) May 6, 2021

Edinson Cavani has averaged a goal every 131 minutes this season, the best rate of any Manchester United player. What an addition to the team. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iPFEsso6CW — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 6, 2021

Keeping hold of Cavani will certainly ease the pressure on Manchester United to sign a striker this summer and will allow them to potentially focus elsewhere.

Although it’s still a position in need of attention, having the freedom of the market in a sense will be a massive positive.

Cavani clearly still has life in him yet and fans will thoroughly enjoy him strutting his stuff at Old Trafford.

The prolific Uruguayan has more than proven himself worthy and the hope is he will ignore his desire to move back to South America for at least one more year.



