Manchester United fans in awe of Edinson Cavani after Roma win

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manchester United fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Edinson Cavani following his brilliant performance vs Roma.

The experienced striker netted a double in the 3-2 defeat but had it not been for his goals, the team wouldn’t have gone through 8-5 on aggregate.

United were defensively awful and their problems were all on show, though Cavani’s excellence was also there for all to see.

The former PSG man’s current deal runs out in the summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been working hard to convince him to stay for another year at least.

The latest reports claimed Cavani could sign on for a year with a second year extension option, taking him to 2023 potentially.

Keeping hold of Cavani will certainly ease the pressure on Manchester United to sign a striker this summer and will allow them to potentially focus elsewhere.

Although it’s still a position in need of attention, having the freedom of the market in a sense will be a massive positive.

Cavani clearly still has life in him yet and fans will thoroughly enjoy him strutting his stuff at Old Trafford.

The prolific Uruguayan has more than proven himself worthy and the hope is he will ignore his desire to move back to South America for at least one more year.


Latest Top Stories...

Manchester United fans laud David de Gea after...

Video: Edinson Cavani fights off Roma players in...

Edinson Cavani lights up Europa League with brilliant...

David de Gea keeps Manchester United’s Europa League...

Player ratings: Roma 3-2 Man United (agg 5-8)...

Harvey Neville follows father Phil from Manchester United...