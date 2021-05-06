Manchester United fans laud David de Gea after brilliant Roma performance

written by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans had plenty of positive things to say about David de Gea after his sensational performance vs Roma in the Europa League final.

The experienced Spaniard conceded three times against the Italian giants and yet it was a testament to his display that supporters were still praising him.

De Gea has had his fair share of critics of late but there’s no doubting just how well he played in one of United’s biggest matches of the season.

Had it not been for the terrific shot-stopper, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men may have actually been knocked out of the Europa League despite holding a 6-2 first-leg advantage.

The Red Devils’ attitude vs Roma was horrific and they were certainly lucky to have held on in the end and they have De Gea to thank for that too.

Whether De Gea has done enough to win back his number one spot remains to be seen but it would be a surprise to see him thrown back in so quickly.

Dean Henderson has been promoted to Premier League duty for Manchester United and it would be a bit unfair to him to drop him for the former Atletico Madrid man based on one performance.

However, if De Gea can keep up his performances then perhaps he may yet have a future at the club, even if it is short-term.


