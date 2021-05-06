Player ratings: Roma 3-2 Man United (agg 5-8) – victory despite woeful defending

Manchester United lost to AS Roma 3-2 tonight in the second leg of the Europa League semi final at Old Trafford, but won the tie 8-5 on aggregate. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – Made a string of great saves. One of his best performances in a long time.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Tired and ineffective.

Eric Bailly 6 – United’s best (outfield) defender on the night, but it was hardly flawless.

Harry Maguire 3 – Never seems to be in tbe right place, left Dzeko and Mkhitaryan unmarked so often, failed to marshall his defence and looked panicky. Could also have conceded a pen with the clumsy hand ball.

Luke Shaw 5 – Poor mistake in the first half was lucky not to be punished. Not Luke’s best game.

Paul Pogba 4 – Didn’t look interested. Really doesn’t suit that RCDM position. Surely a swap with Van de Beek would have been more effective?

Fred 7 – Got an assist and worked hard but lost possession badly in the lead up to Roma’s second.

Mason Greenwood 5 – Poor game from Mason. Never got going at all. Almost as if he was told to play within himself today.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Superb assist for Cavani and at the heart of everything creative United did.

Donny van de Beek 3 – Finally given a start, but in a horribly unfamiliar position. Looked devoid of confidence.

Edinson Cavani 9 – Missed a couple early on and still bagged a brace. Superb movement and unplayable on this form.

Substitutes

Brandon Williams 6 – Looked a little lightweight and was bullied off the ball a few times.

Alex Telles 3 – Shocking 45 from the Brazilian. Was at least partly responsible for two goals and looked like a shadow of the player who was FC Porto’s star man for two seasons.

Nemanja Matic 7 – A calm head when needed and seemed to steady the ship.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Had little chance to affect the game.

Juan Mata 6 – Had little chance to affect the game.



