Video: Edinson Cavani fights off Roma players in tense semi-final

Manchester United fans will love how Edinson Cavani lept to the defence of Mason Greenwood during the clash with Roma.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are through to the Europa League final with an 8-5 scoreline vs the Italian giants so it’s safe to say the tie wasn’t lacking drama.

A video has surfaced showing how Cavani was determined to protect Greenwood from the Roma players who attempted to physically bully him.

The experienced Uruguayan has talked in the past about how he will pass on all his knowledge to those in the United squad so they can grow and learn.

However, it’s a pleasure to see him not just say that but to also ensure it on the pitch and to go that one step further where there’s a clear bond between him and his teammates.

Cavani running over to back Mason is the content I needed for tonight 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4EAYMucVyM — Lew (@Lzw9ine) May 6, 2021

Greenwood was clearly shoved by his opponent but Cavani made sure the Roma star didn’t get away with it, even collecting a yellow card from the referee in the process.

It may seem a small matter but it’s indicative of a larger positive and is perhaps another reason why Solskjaer is so keen on keeping ahold of the former PSG man.

Cavani will likely start the Europa League final vs Villareal if he can remain fit and Manchester United will certainly need more of that fighting spirit on show.



