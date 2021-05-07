AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho eyeing move for Donny van de Beek

Jose Mourinho is keen on making a move for struggling Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer, according to reports from Italy.

The former Man United manager joined the Italian club – beaten 8-5 on aggregate by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the Europa League semi-final – less than a month after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.

Van de Beek, who moved to Old Trafford from Ajax for £40m this summer, has languished near the bottom of the pecking order all season, making just 13 starts in all competitions since August.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the Serie A side has asked about Van de Beek’s availability in recent months and Mourinho is said to be supportive of making a move for the Dutchman in the upcoming transfer window.

The report claims that Roma would need to cough up £26m to bring Van de Beek to Serie A next season, although one struggles to see how United could stomach a deal like that – especially after just one season in a new and harder league.

Van de Beek is just 24, after all, and people should not have been surprised to see a difficult transition from the unique culture of Ajax – where he had been all his life prior to 2020 – to the high and wild culture of Old Trafford. United will be keen to give the boy some more time before giving up on their investment.