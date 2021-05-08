AC Milan to hold talks with Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot

AC Milan will sit down with Manchester United at the end of this season to discuss the future of full-back Diogo Dalot, according to reports from Italy.

Dalot moved to Old Trafford from Porto in 2018, showing initial glimpses of promise, but has since fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who did not include the 22-year-old in his plans for this season.

The Portuguese subsequently joined Milan on loan last summer and has enjoyed something of a resurgence in Italy, making 29 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are yet to make a decision over Dalot’s future and will discuss options with United once the current campaign concludes.

The current plan, as stipulated back in the summer, states that Dalot will return to Old Trafford once his loan deal expires, but it has been suggested that the Rossoneri want to keep him on a permanent basis.

It is claimed that qualification for the Champions League will play a crucial shaping role in talks between the two clubs. Just one point separates second-placed Napoli and Milan in fifth with four games left to go in the Serie A campaign.

Many might see Dalot leaving as an opportunity wasted. He may well have looked painfully clunky in many appearances for United, but there’s a player in there. I still remember the way he burned past Juan Bernat during that iconic 3-1 win in Paris – a delightful two-touch combination that left the Spaniard looking completely the wrong way, marooned on an island of confusion.

It stuck in my memory for some reason, that move. Maybe you remember it too (if you don’t, look at 2:43 on the official highlights of that game on YouTube). United would be wise to at least try to coax out that player again before abandoning all hope.