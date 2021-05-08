Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak ‘would welcome Manchester United approach’

Manchester United have been told Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak ‘would welcome’ the chance to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford this summer, according to reports.

De Gea, now in his tenth season at Man United, has been tipped to leave this summer after becoming second choice to academy product Dean Henderson over the 2020-21 campaign.

Atletico are open to offloading Oblak – valued at around £100m – in the upcoming transfer window due to financial pressures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ESPN, United, along with the other ‘top six’ clubs, have been made aware that the Slovenian ‘would welcome’ an approach this summer.

One could make a strong case that Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world. He has conceded just 22 times in 34 La Liga games this season, playing an integral role in keeping Diego Simeone’s side at the top of the table. His record in Spain – 115 clean sheets in six seasons – is essentially unparalleled.

And De Gea, still an Atletico boy at heart, could definitely be tempted by the idea of a swap move that involves him finally returning to Madrid – a prospect that has been mooted for about seven years now.

Then again, Atletico, given their tricky financial predicament, may prefer cold hard cash over personnel at this point. Either way, the bottom line remains: Oblak likes the idea of a Premier League move this summer, and you suspect at least one Premier League club will be keen to cough up a sizeable fee.