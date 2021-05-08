Fabrizio Romano Provides Exciting Update on Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw Contract Extensions

Renowned sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Manchester United superstars, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw will be signing contract extensions to keep them at Old Trafford for a while longer.

Both players have been critical pieces of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s puzzle this season. Yet, with Cavani approaching the end of his contract, and Shaw entering his prime, many United fans would have been fretting over the possibility of losing two of their best performers.

This is particularly true of Cavani, who has recently been linked strongly with a move away from England, likely, to South America. However, Ole will be hoping to keep him around for at least another year and has already tried to tempt him with the lure of playing in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

When United brought Cavani to Old Trafford last summer, few would have predicted, given his age, that he would go on to play an instrumental role in the club’s long-term recovery. His impact, though curtailed by injuries, has been quietly outstanding. Cavani has played just 11 Premier League games for United this season but has provided 10 goal contributions in that time.

In the Europa League, where United prepare to go toe-to-toe with Villareal in the final, Cavani has had an even more explosive impact, providing seven-goal contributions in just three games.

On Luke Shaw, Romano had this to say, “Man Utd are also planning to offer Luke Shaw a new contract. The negotiations could start in the next weeks.”

While Cavani’s short history with United is one of sudden and unexpected impact, for Luke Shaw, this season’s theme has been one of consistency. Few would disagree that he has become one of the top left-backs in the Premier League, having just had his most productive season in United colours. The English international’s six-goal contributions from fullback have been crucial, and show a clear improvement to his game.

United fans will be waiting patiently for some more good news on this front. Aggressively sorting out the Cavani and Shaw contracts, as well as those of other players like Pogba, will send a strong signal that United mean business ahead of what could be a make-or-break summer window.