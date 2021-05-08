Four clubs interested in signing Manchester United target Jadon Sancho

Manchester United face competition from three other clubs to sign Borussia Dortmund and England superstar Jadon Sancho this summer, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was said to be Man United’s primary transfer target in the previous summer transfer window following an excellent campaign in Germany during which he scored 17 goals and registered 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances.

However, despite making a concerted effort to bring the youngster to Old Trafford, United could not get a deal over the line following a failure to meet certain crucial requirements.

And despite a less successful campaign this time around, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to view Sancho as a primary candidate to bolster United’s right-hand side next season.

But according to Sky Sports News, United will have to do battle with three other unnamed clubs to sign the golden boy over the summer.

Sancho remains coy over his future, claiming recently that he “doesn’t know” if he will remain in Germany next season.

Dortmund were willing to let Sancho leave last summer, but only if ‘certain conditions were met’, according to director Michael Zorc – one of them being a fee of around £100m.

That figure is said to be more like £80m now, following a difficult season for Dortmund on the pitch and – presumably – some money concerns as well. Will United go big for Sancho again? They might have more luck this time around if they do.