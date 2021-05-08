Jadon Sancho admits future is unclear as Manchester United loom

by Marwan Harraz
Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has responded to questions over his future as reports over Manchester United signing him continues to grow.

The sensational Englishman remains on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list and it seems to be a transfer that is perfectly set up to happen.

However, Sancho came close to signing last summer only for it to fall through in the end as fans had to settle for other signings.

Many fans felt it wasn’t a good enough summer transfer window but they remain hopeful this year can be better, starting with getting the talented winger on board.

Dortmund seem open to selling, have reportedly set their asking price and have even admitted to having a gentleman’s agreement with Sancho over a departure, so the ball is truly in United’s court.

Sancho is definitely being coyer than his club have been publicly but what he says here is no different from how he’s been in the public eye all along.

In fact, the Red Devils were said to have been impressed with how well he conducted himself during and after last summer’s transfer saga.

Sancho’s professionalism is nothing new and despite his comments not being massively encouraging, it would not be a surprise to see him in red next season.


