Manchester United face problems in bid to sign Jude Bellingham

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United are reportedly still keen on Borussia Dortmund wonder-kid Jude Bellingham who has certainly impressed this season.

The young midfielder is a key cog in the German side and plenty of minutes has only seen him develop even further.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to believe Bellingham was just 17 years old, such was the talent on show, particularly in the Champions League.

United were in the race for his signature when he was with Birmingham City but Dortmund won that race instead.

It seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side haven’t given up on Bellingham and are still keeping an eye on him in the hopes of signing him.

Jadon Sancho is certainly the most realistic signing for Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund as both Bellingham and Erling Haaland’s situations are far more protected.

The German giants are unlikely to let three of their top talents go all in one summer and they’ve already admitted they have a gentleman’s agreement with Sancho to allow him to leave.

Signing Bellingham would resolve Manchester United’s midfield problem for over a decade if he ends up staying there for his whole career.

This means that even if he’s signed for a large fee it could potentially be justified in the long run.


