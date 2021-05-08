Real Madrid’s Champions League exit reignites Paul Pogba interest

After Real Madrid’s semi-final exit from the Champions League, Los Blancos are set for a squad overhaul with Paul Pogba on the target list according to Spanish newspaper AS.

Currently embroiled in a tight title race, Real Madrid are facing the possibility of ending the season trophyless after exiting Europe this week and failing in the Copa del Rey in their first fixture which is a prospect that is simply unacceptable to the high demanding Santiago Bernabéu faithful.

With the backbone of Madrid’s three consecutive Champions League victories aging into their thirties, it is believed a new cycle of Galácticos is set to begin.

AS reports that the next few transfer windows will see the “bastions of the last Champions League (Ramos, Modric, Kroos, Benzema …) give way to the figures called to star in the successes of the next decade: Mbappé, Haaland, Alaba, Camavinga, Pogba.”

Pogba and Zinedine Zidane’s admiration for one another is no secret, with the midfielder admitting to playing for Real Madrid being a dream of his.

As a result, until a contract renewal is signed, an exit from Old Trafford can not be ruled out for the French World Cup winner. A contract which recent reports suggest is not close to being completed, with United not willing to reach Pogba’s extravagant demands.

Ultimately any move will be dependent on finances, and since Real Madrid will not be able to afford all of their listed targets, the summer could prove to be a transfer merry-go-round for Europe’s top clubs. With the likes of Mbappé and Haaland set for transfers, their final destinations could be the decider in whether Paul Pogba stays or goes.