Bruno Fernandes takes a big step closer to breaking incredible record

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was officially voted by the club’s supporters as the man of the match vs Aston Villa and the stats suggest it was the right call.

The team had three different goalscorers in the 3-1 comeback win vs the home side and so it did make it a little tricky to pick who was the standout player.

Alongside Fernandes, both Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani netted, while the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford grabbed assists.

Paul Pogba also won the penalty the Portuguese magician converted, while Luke Shaw was his usual sensational self.

Nonetheless, Bruno’s goal was the equaliser and set United on their way to complete yet another incredible comeback victory.

27 – Bruno Fernandes has scored 27 goals for Manchester United in all competitions this season, the most by a midfield player for a Premier League club in a single campaign since Frank Lampard for Chelsea in 2009-10 (also 27). Machine. pic.twitter.com/YSrLpaO2p2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2021

It took Cristisno Ronaldo 112 matches to score his first 25 Premier League goals for Man United. Bruno Fernandes has done it in 48 games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/u8rhe1r9vr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 9, 2021

Fernandes has 27 goals and 17 assists this season. 27 and 17! — UtdArena (@utdarena) May 9, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 43 PL goals (25⚽️ & 18🅰️) since the start of last season, more than any other Man Utd player. He joined in January 2020. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/35hPn3Dles — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 9, 2021

Bruno’s numbers speak for themselves, whether he’s a penalty merchant or a lucky playmaker, his impact can not be doubted given how crucial he’s been.

Take away his goals and assists and Manchester United would undoubtedly have looked far worse on the table and it would be a struggle to think of who else in that team can replace those numbers.

With the team a single match away from silverware in the form of the Europa League, Bruno will have to pull out more numbers from his bottomless bag if they’re to dismantle a stubborn Villareal side.



