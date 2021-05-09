Luke Shaw in dazzling form as Man United cruise past Aston Villa

Luke Shaw put in another superb performance for Manchester United as they overcame yet another half-time deficit to beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park.

Shaw looked set to be a fringe player at the start of the season when United bought the sensational Alex Telles from FC Porto, but the Brazilian’s arrival seemed to ignite something in the Englishman and he is now undroppable and surely on course to be voted United’s player of the season.

In today’s game, Shaw won an incredible 100% of his tackles, achieved 85% pass accuracy, completed 19 final third passes and made four ball recoveries. He created three chances, all from open play, completed two out of four take-ons and made three passes into the box.

There were occasions when Shaw was caught upfield today which will probably draw some criticism but it is a case of the team being aware enough to cover his marauding runs if he is to continue to build that attacking part of his game.

Plenty has been made of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold over the past couple of years but on this form, Shaw is every bit as good as his rival and he is surely in line for the Premier League Team of the Season, as @Statman Dave says in this tweet.



