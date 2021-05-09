Man United qualify for Champions League with four games to spare

Manchester United will be in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils’ brilliant comeback victory today, coupled with West Ham’s 1-0 home loss to Everton, means no matter what United’s results are for the rest of the season, they will finish in the top four – it is now mathematically certain.

And even if Chelsea were to finish outside the top four but win the Champions League, it would not affect United’s participation as they would then be guaranteed to be in the top three (that is, only Chelsea and Leicester can get ahead of them).

It is fantastic news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men and removes all the pressure of having to play two more games in the next four days against Leicester and Liverpool.

The news is likely to mean that United will make wholesale changes for Tuesday’s home tie with Leicester safe in the knowledge that points are not necessary.

Leicester and Liverpool, United’s next two opponents, themselves will be chasing Champions League places but United will be able to face them knowing that their own position is secured.

To achieve the feat with four games to spare is a fantastic achievement for the Red Devils, whose participation in this year’s competition came down to a nailbiting last match showdown with Leicester.



