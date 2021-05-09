Manchester United legends can’t contain excitement over Edinson Cavani

Manchester United have Edinson Cavani to thank for sealing the win vs Aston Villa and taking a step closer to mathematically securing Champions League football.

The experienced Uruguayan came on as a substitute in the second half and didn’t take long to score his side’s third in a 3-1 win.

United had already completed the comeback by the time Cavani came onto the field, with Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood netting their efforts, but he certainly helped make things comfortable.

At 2-1 Aston Villa threw men forward and attempted to net an equaliser but the former PSG man’s fine finish took the wind out of their sails completely.

The Red Devils would then see out the match with relative ease and could take their foot off the gas a little in preparation for what is a fixture congested week ahead.

Mr @ECavaniOfficial pls stay

Thank you — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 9, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer running over to celebrate with Edinson Cavani! 💪 pic.twitter.com/duNZhXuxSl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 9, 2021

Rio Ferdinand is essentially begging for the same thing all Manchester United fans are and potentially even Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The legendary Norwegian has made it no secret that he wants Cavani to stay and has publicly admitted his admiration for the player multiple times.

The latest news suggests the prolific forward will extend his stay for another year at least but fans are still waiting for it to be made official.



