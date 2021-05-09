Manchester United planning to double Bruno Fernandes’ wages this summer

Manchester United plan to tie Bruno Fernandes down on a long-term basis by doubling the midfielder’s wages over the summer, according to reports.

The Portugal international has been a talismanic influence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring 26 goals from midfield in all competitions this season – more than any other player.

Fernandes wants to know about the club’s plans regarding the retention of important players and bringing in new signings before committing his long-term future to the club.

And according to The Sun, United plan to offer Fernandes a dramatically improved wage package of around £200,000 a week as part of their bid to keep him at the club for the next few years.

It is claimed that United will sit down with Fernandes’ representatives ahead of the European Championship this summer. These talks will, United hope, result in Fernandes fully committing himself to Solskjaer’s long-term project.

The 26-year-old reportedly feels that United must bring in a high-quality ball-playing central defender to partner Harry Maguire, along with bolstering their defensive midfield options, if they are to improve on second place in the Premier League next season.

And he is quite right, of course. Fernandes is a serious guy – a man with high standards. He will not tolerate his club being any different.