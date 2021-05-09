Manchester United view Jadon Sancho as top priority signing this summer

Manchester United have pinpointed Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho as their top target for the second summer running, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was hotly pursued by Man United last summer following an excellent Bundesliga campaign during which he scored 17 goals and registered 16 assists in 32 appearances, but no move went through due to United’s reluctance to shell out £100m.

However, Sancho, who remained coy when asked about his future over the weekend, continues to be on the club’s radar.

According to the Daily Star, United are said to be planning another all-out bid to secure a move for Sancho, who is thought to be available for around £80m this summer.

You suspect Dortmund will have to give up one of Erling Haaland and Sancho this summer – if only as a matter of financial necessity. They missed out on a big fee last year, and are unlikely to make the same mistake again, especially if the club fails to secure a top-four finish, which is still far from guaranteed at this stage of the season.

But United will not be the only club in the market for Sancho. The boy is a golden asset with an inestimably high value. Going after him would necessitate a fully-fledged assault from all angles.