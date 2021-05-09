Mason Greenwood breaks Manchester United record during Aston Villa win

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood will be happy with his goalscoring performance vs Aston Villa and rightfully so as he continues his scintillating form of late.

The young wonder-kid looks a different player entirely to the one who started the season as he struggled with issues on and off the pitch.

Greenwood’s form then improved but he wasn’t getting on the score-sheet despite his all-round play developing much more.

Lately, however, the academy graduate has made sure he adds goals and assists to his name in order to finish off the campaign in style.

Given the turbulent way the season has gone for him in particular, he’s had a brilliant year all things considered.

Mason Greenwood's recent form: 👥 10 appearances

👤 8 starts

⏳ 7.9 90s (714 minutes)

⚽ 7 goals

🎯 1 assist

🥅 89:15 minutes per goal-involvement (1.01 per 90) A great return to form! pic.twitter.com/Mciphb0GDK — UtdArena (@utdarena) May 9, 2021

Mason Greenwood’s game by numbers vs. Aston Villa: 41 touches

7 touches in opp. box

3 take-ons (most)

3 ball recoveries

3 duels won

3 shots

2 shots on target

1 goal The 19-year-old can’t stop scoring. pic.twitter.com/3ROVDhYr75 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 9, 2021

Mason Greenwood overtakes Wayne Rooney to score the most Premier League goals for Manchester United as a teenager (16) 🧨 pic.twitter.com/hzxxtouAub — utdreport (@utdreport) May 9, 2021

Greenwood’s tidy finish vs Aston Villa handed his side a 2-1 lead after they found themselves a goal down at the break.

Edinson Cavani would later come on for him to seal the victory at 3-1 but had it not been for the teenager’s finish, who knows whether or not Manchester United would have completed their comeback.

There’s still lots of room for Greenwood to grow and there are no doubts currently that he’s set for a long and brilliant career at Old Trafford.

All he has to do is remain injury-free and continue to work as hard as he has done so far, his raw talent will do the rest.



