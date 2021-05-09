Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not too optimistic over Harry Maguire

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a rather strange and uncertain injury update on Harry Maguire after the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The legendary Norwegian saw his comeback kings once again turn around a 1-0 scoreline into their favour, roaring back in the second half to dismantle their opponents.

Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani were all on the scoresheet as United continued their march to a second-place finish.

However, the result didn’t come without a cost as Maguire had to be substituted off the field, with Eric Bailly coming on as a replacement.

The ever-present captain attempted to play on after picking up a knock but eventually sat back down on the field as he could not continue.

OGS on Maguire: "Might be a few weeks might be a few days." Says he hopes Maguire fit for final but not sure. Is ankle problem. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 9, 2021

For all of the criticism aimed at Maguire, there’s no doubt Manchester United’s defence is still weaker without him so if he misses the upcoming fixtures it will be a massive blow.

The clashes in the Premier League won’t really phase fans but they will certainly want him back for the Europa League final vs Villareal.

Solskjaer’s uncertainty is real cause for concern, especially since it will be his first real shot at silverware since becoming the. club’s manager.



