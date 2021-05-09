Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United show character and progress

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have hoped for a more comfortable win over Aston Villa but would have settled for the excellent comeback victory.

The legendary Norwegian watched on as his players put on a fine second-half display to turn a 1-0 scoreline into 3-1 in their favour.

Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani were all amongst the goals in a match that was filled with tension and drama.

The win means United are one step closer to securing back-to-back Champions League qualifications for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

It’s the ultimate compliment to Solskjaer and a sign of progress as he’s managed to steady an otherwise unstable ship.

The next step for Solskjaer is to deliver silverware as no Manchester United fan will settle for top-four finishes only.

However, given how he has succeeded where his predecessors have failed, the former Molde man has done remarkably well given the circumstances he’s in.

The stats above speak for themselves and there are reasons to feel the rumoured new contract being lined up for him is one that is deserved.

The players clearly love Solskjaer and the improvement of a number of them under his watch is a testament to that.


Latest Top Stories...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not too optimistic over Harry...

Manchester United legends can’t contain excitement over Edinson...

Mason Greenwood breaks Manchester United record during Aston...

Player ratings: Aston Villa 1-3 Man United –...

The Hut Group becomes first sponsor to pull...

Jadon Sancho admits future is unclear as Manchester...