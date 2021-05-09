Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United show character and progress

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have hoped for a more comfortable win over Aston Villa but would have settled for the excellent comeback victory.

The legendary Norwegian watched on as his players put on a fine second-half display to turn a 1-0 scoreline into 3-1 in their favour.

Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani were all amongst the goals in a match that was filled with tension and drama.

The win means United are one step closer to securing back-to-back Champions League qualifications for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

It’s the ultimate compliment to Solskjaer and a sign of progress as he’s managed to steady an otherwise unstable ship.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær now has the highest points per game out of the last four #mufc managers (1.91 from 92 games) #mulive [@bet365] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 9, 2021

10 – Manchester United have won 10 @premierleague matches after conceding first this season, a record by a team in a single season in the competition's history. Character. pic.twitter.com/e5SHicjX0O — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2021

Man Utd have gone 1-0 down more times (14) than they have gone 1-0 up (13) in the Premier League this season!#AVLMUN pic.twitter.com/6yIgtr10oo — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) May 9, 2021

This stat is wilder than the one below: We have gone ahead in just 13 games this season in the Premier League. Only Wolves (10), West Brom (8) and Sheffield United (8) have gone ahead less than us. It's something we need to work on but I do believe it's a personnel-first issue. https://t.co/6H0QA9A4B6 — UtdArena (@utdarena) May 9, 2021

The next step for Solskjaer is to deliver silverware as no Manchester United fan will settle for top-four finishes only.

However, given how he has succeeded where his predecessors have failed, the former Molde man has done remarkably well given the circumstances he’s in.

The stats above speak for themselves and there are reasons to feel the rumoured new contract being lined up for him is one that is deserved.

The players clearly love Solskjaer and the improvement of a number of them under his watch is a testament to that.



