Player ratings: Aston Villa 1-3 Man United – Brilliant second half from the Red Devils

Manchester United all but guaranteed Champions League football next season by winning today’s Premier League tie with Aston Villa at Villa Park 3-1. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 6 – Could not be faulted for the goal, did OK.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – An assist for the spider and some good defending too.

Victor Lindelof 4 – Mistake for the Villa goal and looked wobbly a few times today.

Harry Maguire 6 – Steady for the most part.

Luke Shaw 8 – Just looks so classy and positive. Was caught upfield a few times but you have to take chances as an attacking full-back.

Scott McTominay 4 – Just seems out of his depth at the moment. Was one of those responsible for the Villa goal and didn’t like to see him give the ball away toward the end and just run away instead of trying to win it back. Matic looked like an instant improvement in the holding midfield role.

Fred 7 – Seemed to be given more licence to get forward in the second half and did quite well linking up play.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Got an assist with a lovely pass for Cavani but was not impressive otherwise.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Great penalty and pulled off some cracking passes, even though quite a few went astray as well. That’s Bruno.

Paul Pogba 7 – Not vintage Pogba but a decent stint. Did brilliantly to win the pen – there’s not a player in the world that can shield the ball as effectively as Pogba.

Mason Greenwood 7 – Great goal and some good movement.

Substitutes

Edinson Cavani 8 – What can you say? Comes on, scores a cracker and makes a goal-line clearance. Superb player in superb form.

Eric Bailly 6 – Did nothing wrong.

Nemanja Matic 7 – The ship looked steadier for the few minutes he was on.



