The Hut Group becomes first sponsor to pull out of Man United deal due to protests

Manchester United fans’ #NotAPennyMore campaign to target the club’s sponsors in protest against the Glazer family’s ownership has already brought success, with a new commercial partner having pulled the plug on a £200 million training kit deal.

According to The Observer, sources claim that the Hut Group has terminated the deal, which was due to start in July, over ‘concerns about the supporters’ campaign to boycott the club’s commercial partners in protest at the Glazers’ ownership’.

The report claims that United’s managing director Richard Arnold was informed of the decision on Friday.

‘The branding of Myprotein, a Cheshire firm owned by THG, was due to appear on United’s training kit and replace the branding of AON, sponsors of the club’s Carrington training centre,’ reporter Jonathan Wilson reveals.

‘It is understood THG, a multibillion pound company with offices near Manchester Airport, was concerned that as a local business it would be targeted by disaffected fans in Greater Manchester.

‘AON’s agreement expires on 30 June, which means United may struggle to strike a new deal of similar value to that proposed with THG.’

If United fans ever needed proof that their actions can be effective, this must be it. The sponsor boycott and negative publicity campaign has delivered immediate results and promises potentially the most effective way of hitting the Glazer family where it hurts – in their pockets.

Meanwhile, security is being stepped up around the Carrington training complex amid fears that fans could attempt to force their way in again, reports The Mail on Sunday.

‘A new, more imposing, barrier has been installed at the entrance of their Carrington training base and the number of security guards has been increased nearly tenfold to the amount on duty last month,’ the outlet claims.

‘United have had to act amid increased threats from supporters who are planning a second protest before Thursday’s rearranged match with Liverpool at Old Trafford.’

