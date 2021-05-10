Ajax enter battle with Manchester United for talented Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Dutch giants Ajax have entered the race with Manchester United to sign Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The 19-year-old winger has scored four and assisted in six goals this season in 21 games while showing his versatility this season by playing on both flanks for the Danish side Nordsjaelland.

According to the Daily Mail, Ajax have now entered the race to sign the promising footballer with their Director of Football, former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars, set to travel to Denmark on 10th of May to watch Sulemana.

The Daily Mail also claim that the club has turned down a £10 million bid for the player in the previous January window, however, they are set to go in again with a higher offer to get the deal done quickly to get rid of potential interest from Bayer Leverkusen and interest from Man United’s Matt Judge.

Sulemana made his international debut for Ghana in October and seems to be excelling for his age, bringing in interest from across the European nations.

Nordsjaelland fully expects Sulemana’s asking price to increase further if the winger takes part in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against South Africa next month.

Ajax are no strangers to Nordsjaelland having bought a previous player, 20-year-old Mohammed Kudus, last summer which highlights the potential battle United are up against when it comes to making an offer for the winger.

Sulemana, who is widely tipped to become the most successful footballer from Ghana, first rose to action playing for Ghana’s Right to Dream academy who coincidentally owns his current club Nordsjaelland.