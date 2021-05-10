Eduardo Camavinga discusses his future as Manchester United wait to pounce

Manchester United’s ears will have perked up a little over Eduardo Camavinga’s response to questions over his future, as the race for him heats up.

The young midfielder is one of Europe’s hottest prospects and there are many who are lined up to sign him this summer.

Camavinga’s current deal with Stade Rennais ends in 2022 which has led to even more speculation that he will be leaving in the upcoming transfer window.

It’s understood he’s refused to sign a new deal so far and it’s because he has a desire to leave for pastures anew.

United have long held an interest in Camavinga, who is often labeled as the next Paul Pogba, so it would be no surprise if they join the tug of war over his services.

Eduardo Camavinga to TF1: “My future? I've not yet thought it over with my family. I am first concentrating on Rennes. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich interest is something nice, I can’t lie. It's nice that big clubs have interest, but I'm not focused on that”. 🇫🇷 @GFFN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2021

It’s normal for a player in Camavinga’s position to not reveal his intentions just yet as the season is not over.

It’s likely he will opt over his future either quickly before the European Championship in the summer takes place or after it depending on what packages he’s receiving from which clubs.

Unfortunately for Manchester United, he didn’t name-drop them but too much shouldn’t be read into that as it’s probable he would leave for any club bigger than Rennais and who can offer him a good deal.



