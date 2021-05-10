Harry Maguire a ‘doubt’ for Europa League final

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was forced into being substituted during the clash against Aston Villa, ending his 6467-minute spell.

Maguire has been in fine form appearing in every Premier League match since his debut last season, however, he is now set for a spell on the sidelines after injuring his ankle after Anwar El Ghazi landed awkwardly on the skipper.

Maguire went to social media to assure Man United fans that he hopes the injury isn’t as serious as it looked while also thanking his fans for the kind messages.

Important win ✅ Hoping the injury isn’t nothing serious and I’ll be back playing soon 💪 Thanks everyone for your messages ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Y4KQ0HJ9Xr — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 9, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a post-match interview update on Maguire’s injury and his availability for the game on Tuesday with the boss explaining to Stewart Gardner that: “The boy landed on top of him and he twisted and got a knock on his ankle. So we just have to test him. I doubt he’ll be ready for Tuesday, to put it that way, but we’ll just have to do all the scans and checks we can.”

Maguire currently ranks first in the division for aerial duels won and interceptions, highlighting his importance for the Red Devils during the current campaign and will surely be a major loss if Maguire was to miss the rest of the season.

With the boss telling the media that the skipper is unlikely to feature for the home fixture vs. Leicester, United fans will now be worried about the possibility of Maguire’s fitness for the rest of the season, especially for the Europa League final.

Solkjaer also gave an update on whether he thinks Maguire will be ready for the final, with the boss explaining that he doesn’t know. “We’ve got to check it. It might be a few weeks, might be a couple of days – who knows. I’m not a doctor and we’ve got to check him and scan him tomorrow”.

United fans will now be eager to hear what the scans will say as it could be a major changer in this season’s campaign.



