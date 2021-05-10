Manchester United fans can’t contain excitement over Edinson Cavani extension

Manchester United fans were absolutely blown away by the news of Edinson Cavani extending his stay beyond the current summer.

The experienced Uruguayan has been playing with a fire in his belly of late and certainly deserves a new deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear publicly, multiple times too, that he would like to hold onto Cavani for another year.

There were rumours he would sign a new contract until the summer of 2022 with an option to extend until 2023 but no official news surfaced.

However, it seems in light of his goalscoring cameo vs Aston Villa, the news has finally broken that Cavani will, as the fans wanted, stay on for another year.

Edinson Cavani has signed until June 2022 with Manchester United, one more season. Official announcement expected in the next days but the deal is done and completed. Here-we-go ⏳🚨 #MUFC 📲 More details: https://t.co/L7981TSoCV https://t.co/zp0GAkuS6j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2021

Here’s what Manchester United fans had to say:

I absolutely love Cavani. pic.twitter.com/mpxqdtSUrS — Ste Howson (@MrStephenHowson) May 10, 2021

Edinson Cavani: the man who broke the number 7 curse. pic.twitter.com/SXxaiACVLg — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) May 10, 2021

Edinson Cavani for Manchester United in 20/21 — All Competitions: ⏰ 1871 Minutes Played

— 20.8 90’s Played

— 18 Starts 1️⃣5️⃣ Goals Scored [11 goals crucial to opening leads, winners and equalizers]

— 0.72 Goals P/90

5️⃣ Assists

— 0.19 Assists P/90

— 0.91 G+A P/90 Valuable. 📝 pic.twitter.com/sUvFRagIxY — Maram (@maramperninety) May 10, 2021

We're winning the lot next season 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/9ML2kBc5Rz — Papi Magnifico (@BantzChesterUtd) May 10, 2021

EL MATADOR LIFTING TWENTYYY ONNEEEEE pic.twitter.com/CBjbx7cZ8O — Khizer (@KhizerYZ) May 10, 2021

There’s no doubt Cavani still has life in his legs and keeping him on for another year is definitely the sensible decision.

Time will tell whether he’ll stay an additional year after that but that bridge will be crossed when it comes to it.

Cavani has certainly proved of late that he can remain fit if given the chance to and perhaps a return to a normal fixture list next season will see him firing on all cylinders.



