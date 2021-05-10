Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at fresh faces vs Leicester City

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has discussed plenty of crucial points in a press conference ahead of the clash with Leicester City.

The legendary Norwegian’s men can technically still challenge for the Premier League title, as unlikely as it is, and so will not want to take the fixture likely.

Unfortunately due to fixture congestion, United will have played four games in one week and it means he has to make changes to avoid any major injuries.

Solskjaer and his players have mathematically secured a top-four finish but they will certainly want to finish as high as possible in terms of possible points.

Leicester City represent tricky opposition and the former Molde man has discussed who could potentially start and shared his thoughts on Mason Greenwood.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “He’s popped up with so many important goals for us and Thursday night worked his socks off, go again.

“He’s tired, his body’s not really filled out yet, he might not be ready for all these games but he’s got something special. The kid just turns the game around in one split second and the goal today was excellent, so I’m delighted that he’s got back to his goalscoring best and is learning more and more all the other bits as well.”

On the possibility of youngsters starting he said: “They’re in contention [Amad and Shoretire] yeah, definitely and they’re in the first team squad, they’re training with us every day so I would think that some of the young boys will get an appearance definitely.

“If it’s coming on towards the end or if it’s starting I don’t know because I don’t know how the players will be on Tuesday when we see them.”

Lastly, Solskjaer blamed the league for the fixture pile-up, stating: “I run too much of a risk of injuring them [the players], so talking about integrity in the league and stuff, don’t blame me when I have to make changes, because I have to. It’s not safe for them to play all four, so I’ve got to prioritise.”

Hopefully whoever Solskjaer does select will have enough in the tank to defeat Leicester in order to delay Manchester City’s title celebrations as much as possible.

As unlikely as it is, if Pep Guardiola’s men fall short in their last few remaining fixtures, United can make a late push to capitalise on it all.

Nonetheless, first they have to take on Leicester with a depleted side and somehow come away with a win in one of Solskjaer’s more difficult tests.



