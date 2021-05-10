Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze faces injury lay off in boost for Manchester United

Villarreal manager Unai Emery is set to face a major headache when it comes to selecting his team for the Europa League final when the manager meets Manchester United in Gdańsk.

Winger Samuel Chukwueze was substituted during the first half of the second leg of the Europa League semi-final clash vs. Arsenal on Thursday with the key Villarreal player likely to miss the rest of the season, including the Europa League final when Villarreal and United meet in Poland.

Chukwueze has been a key player for Villarreal, assisting 4 goals and scoring 1 goal of his own in the Europa League this season, with the team now securing their first-ever European final. Chukwueze is only 21 years old but has become a key player over recent seasons for his team, netting 12 goals in 91 appearances.

According to CaughtOffside, the Villarreal winger has suffered a torn hamstring which means it becomes very unlikely that he will feature when the team face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Reds.

However, manager Unai Emery will give Chukwueze every chance of being able to return to full fitness before the final takes place on 26 May.

If the youngster makes it to the final, he could cause a major upset for the Red Devils, operating down the flanks and could spoil Solskjaer’s hopes of winning his first trophy for the club.

There is also an injury doubt to Villarreal defender Juan Foyth, who is on loan from Premier League club Tottenham, and while it seems he is ahead in the recovery timetable, the defender is still a major doubt for the final.

Emery will be hoping that both players will be able to make the final, however, he may have to change his tactics as the days count down to the final. While Villarreal have never made it to a final before, Emery is no stranger to this competition having won this competition three times with previous winners Sevilla.