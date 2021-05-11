Manchester United star Amad throws his name in the ring vs Leicester City

Manchester United star Amad was on the losing side vs Leicester City but is one of the few players who can hold his head high.

The exciting youngster was handed his first Premier League start and didn’t waste too much time before making an impact.

It was thanks to Amad’s bright play that he managed to get an assist for Mason Greenwood’s fine equaliser after Leicester took the lead initially.

United were forced into making numerous changes to their starting XI due to their congested fixture list and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to throw the Ivorian teenager into the lineup.

The legendary Norwegian has to somehow manage his side through four matches in a seven-day period and will likely not analyse the performance too much.

Amad’s game by numbers vs. Leicester City: 78 minutes

7 ball recoveries

5 attempted take-ons

3 successful take-ons

2 fouls committed

1 chance created

1 tackle won

1 block

1 assist Good to see him get some minutes under his belt. 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/Uz9B6LHZ3t — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 11, 2021

2006 – Amad Diallo Traore assisting Mason Greenwood is the first time two teenagers have combined for a Premier League goal since May 2006, when David Wheater set up Adam Johnson for Middlesbrough against Bolton. Dirtbags. #MUNLEI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2021

Amad has played 15+ minutes for Manchester United’s first team on 3 occasions: ❌ vs. Real Sociedad

⚽️ vs. AC Milan

🅰️ vs. Leicester City Taking his chances. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vVDNKbAHRy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 11, 2021

Amad’s off-the-ball work rate was on show as can be seen by his numerous ball recoveries, tackles and blocks.

His take-ons also shows the side to his game Manchester United fans like and it was thanks to his directness that he managed to get an assist.

Although Amad would later be substituted off the pitch, he can feel he did well all things considered, especially given how he hasn’t played in a while as well.



