Manchester United star Amad throws his name in the ring vs Leicester City

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United star Amad was on the losing side vs Leicester City but is one of the few players who can hold his head high.

The exciting youngster was handed his first Premier League start and didn’t waste too much time before making an impact.

It was thanks to Amad’s bright play that he managed to get an assist for Mason Greenwood’s fine equaliser after Leicester took the lead initially.

United were forced into making numerous changes to their starting XI due to their congested fixture list and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to throw the Ivorian teenager into the lineup.

The legendary Norwegian has to somehow manage his side through four matches in a seven-day period and will likely not analyse the performance too much.

Amad’s off-the-ball work rate was on show as can be seen by his numerous ball recoveries, tackles and blocks.

His take-ons also shows the side to his game Manchester United fans like and it was thanks to his directness that he managed to get an assist.

Although Amad would later be substituted off the pitch, he can feel he did well all things considered, especially given how he hasn’t played in a while as well.


