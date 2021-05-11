Mason Greenwood most prolific player in Premier League since April

written by Red Billy
Despite Manchester United’s defeat to Leicester City at Old Trafford this evening, Mason Greenwood was able to continue his upward trajectory and fine form.

After a quiet and at times troubled start to the season, in which he was embroiled in a Covid quarantine-flouting controversy that saw him banished from Gareth Southgate’s England squad, the young England striker has found his groove and has been the most prolific goalscorer in the Premier League in recent weeks.

Mason has scored six Premier League goals since the start of April, a feat that nobody in the league has bettered.

The youngster has hit a purple patch that has seen him score against Brighton, Spurs, twice against Burnley, against Aston Villa and twice against today’s opponents Leicester, with an assist thrown in as well against Spurs.

Greenwood has already surpassed Wayne Rooney’s record of goals scored as a teenager for United and with his 20th birthday not being until October 1st, he will have plenty of opportunities to increase his record even further.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reaping the rewards of playing the 19 year old sparingly earlier in the campaign. He is now arguably looking a better option than the struggling Marcus Rashford to start the Europa league final against Villareal on May 26th although it would be out of character for the manager to make such a call, regardless of form.


