Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has perfect response after Manchester City title win

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to Manchester City’s title win by sending a strong message to the Glazers.

The legendary Norwegian had to watch on as his men fell to a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City at Old Trafford to hand his noisy neighbours the title.

The Foxes took the lead early on after some typically erratic defending from United but thankfully Mason Greenwood equalised shortly after.

Amad grabbed the assist for his teammate and they were essentially the only two positives from a match that was otherwise lacklustre.

Solskjaer’s challenge to win the Premier League certainly doesn’t look any easier now and he’s called on the Glazers publicly.

Solskjær: "We want to take the next step and it might be that we need a couple more to strengthen the squad." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 11, 2021

Although the message was sent indirectly, it is clear that Solskjaer wants the club’s owners to make some serious moves this summer.

The Glazers have promised investment and although no fan is holding their breath, it will be interesting to see if anything happens.

Supporters would argue a central-midfielder, centre-back and right-winger are the priorities this summer and it’s likely Solskjaer will agree with that list.

Although they’re the priorities, the Red Devils do need depth generally speaking as well, especially since their rivals will invest in their respective squads too.



