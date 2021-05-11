Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauds Mason Greenwood for Leicester City show

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saved high praise for Mason Greenwood after his brilliant goalscoring performance vs Leicester City.

The academy graduate was the senior-most player in the front three in terms of minutes as he was flanked by Amad and Anthony Elanga on either side.

United fell to a 2-1 defeat and both Greenwood and Amad combined for the goal in sensational style, much to the delight of the fans.

The talented Englishman, in particular, played brilliantly and arguably can be the only player to keep his head up high after the loss.

Greenwood led from the front in the absence of Edinson Cavani and he looked remarkably comfortable, showing just how much he’s developed this season.

Solskjær: "You see the leadership with Nemanja [Matić]. Mason [Greenwood] looked like a seasoned professional and he is only 19." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 11, 2021

OGS on Mason Greenwood: "When he looks to his right and his left and he has Amad and Anthony next to him, he feels he has to be the main man. He looked like a 29 year old not a 19 year old." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 11, 2021

It is essentially the ultimate compliment from Solskjaer that shows Greenwood belongs at this level and is ready for first-team action more frequently.

Whether it’s on the right or up front, the sensational youngster has looked remarkable of late, with some even debating he deserves to travel with his country for the European Championships.

Manchester United will be hoping they can protect Greenwood from any kind of negative exposure but it would do him good to gain experience like that on the international stage.



