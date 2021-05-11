Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauds Mason Greenwood for Leicester City show

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saved high praise for Mason Greenwood after his brilliant goalscoring performance vs Leicester City.

The academy graduate was the senior-most player in the front three in terms of minutes as he was flanked by Amad and Anthony Elanga on either side.

United fell to a 2-1 defeat and both Greenwood and Amad combined for the goal in sensational style, much to the delight of the fans.

The talented Englishman, in particular, played brilliantly and arguably can be the only player to keep his head up high after the loss.

Greenwood led from the front in the absence of Edinson Cavani and he looked remarkably comfortable, showing just how much he’s developed this season.

It is essentially the ultimate compliment from Solskjaer that shows Greenwood belongs at this level and is ready for first-team action more frequently.

Whether it’s on the right or up front, the sensational youngster has looked remarkable of late, with some even debating he deserves to travel with his country for the European Championships.

Manchester United will be hoping they can protect Greenwood from any kind of negative exposure but it would do him good to gain experience like that on the international stage.


Latest Top Stories...

Manchester United star Amad throws his name in...

Player ratings: Man United 1-2 Leicester CIty –...

All change for Manchester United vs Leicester City...

Ajax enter battle with Manchester United for talented...

Manchester United fans can’t contain excitement over Edinson...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at fresh faces vs...