Player ratings: Man United 1-2 Leicester CIty – reserve side doesn’t disgrace itself

Manchester United lost 1-2 to Leicester City in the Premier League this evening at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5 – Did not do well enough for the second goal and didn’t even look like he even cared when it went in.

Brandon Williams 5 – Looked very rusty although seemed to improve as the match went on. A shadow of the player we saw last season.

Eric Bailly 5 – Had he smoked a doobie before the game? Just looked like he was gliding through on another plane.

Axel Tuanzebe 5 – Very poor, especially in possession, in the first half although like Williams, he seemed to improve once he got his eye in.

Alex Telles 4 – Just in very poor form at the moment. Perhaps Luke Shaw‘s act is just to hard to follow.

Nemanja Matic 8 – One or two mistakes, but other than that Matic looked head and shoulders above everyone else in a defensive role.

Donny van de Beek 5 – Finally, a rare chance at a start in a familiar position with a little match fitness behind him. The scene was set, but the actor fluffed his lines.

Amad 7.5 – Got an assist and despite not getting much of the ball, showed some nice touches. Needs to learn not to concede sloppily near the area as he did just on half-time, but overall an encouraging performance.

Juan Mata 6 – Rusty. There was some trademark Mata intelligent link-up play, but nothing magical from the little Spaniard.

Anthony Elanga 4 – Looked out of his depth and was unable to show anything against a difficult Leicester defence. Not the easiest of debuts, he will learn from and build on this.

Mason Greenwood 8 – Good goal and looked superb, especially in the first half. Faded in the second. Has everything when on the ball but needs to improve his work off it, especially making the right runs into the right areas at the right moments.

Substitutes

Edinson Cavani 7 – Looked to be brimming with confidence.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Did not do much to affect the game

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Had little chance to affect the game.



