Casey Stoney quits as Manchester United women’s manager

Devastating news has broken for Manchester United women’s team today as it has emerged that Casey Stoney has resigned as manager of the side.

The 38-year-old is one of England’s greatest ever players, winning 130 caps, and had been in charge of United since they formed a side in 2018. She guided them to immediate promotion to the WSL from the Championship in her first season.

‘It has been an honour to lead the women’s team at this great club and this has been an incredibly tough decision,’ Stoney said to ManUtd.com.

‘Having come on board to start the team from scratch, then winning the Women’s Championship in our first season, we have now successfully established the team as a force in the Women’s Super League.

‘I have loved leading this group and I am proud of what we have achieved together.

‘However, after a difficult season with disruption caused by the pandemic, I now feel the time is right to take some time away and for someone else to come in and lead the team on the next stage of its journey.

‘I want to thank the club, all of the fantastic staff, the fans, and most of all the players, for the incredible experience we have shared over the past three years.’

According to The Telegraph, ‘it is understood the former England captain has been unhappy with some of the training conditions for United’s players in the past few months, but also the ex-centre-back has been attracting interest from clubs all over the world, including the American NWSL, and she is said to be likely to move into a new role this summer.’

Progress faltered a little this season for United’s women and Stoney described missing out on Champions League football as ‘a personal failure’ having led the table for a good part of the season.

‘United were plagued by injuries to key first-team players since December, including United States star Tobin Heath, as well as talented England striker Alessia Russo and winger Leah Galton, among others,’ The Telegraph notes.

‘Those injuries contributed to Stoney’s suffering four defeats in a run of six games between February and April, including a 2-1 loss at Arsenal, damaging their European hopes.’

United still have silverware to play for and will be competing against Leicester in the FA Cup at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday. It is as yet unclear whether Stoney will take charge of the team for that fixture.