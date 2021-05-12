Edinson Cavani is ‘one of the best in the world’, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is one of the world’s best centre forwards at the moment.

Speaking to the press ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Liverpool, the manager said that the Uruguayan could be even more effective for United next season than he was this term.

‘Well, I think we’ve seen the last few months what we can expect and what we’ve wanted from him.

‘Next season, he’ll come ready. He’ll be fit when he comes pre-season.

‘This year, he had seven months of no football to catch up and that’s not easy – he’s had a couple of niggles because of that.

‘Just the same: professionality. He comes in every day, he does everything right.

‘The boys will look at him. He gives us a number 9 position.

‘I don’t know how many games we’ll get out of him but, of course, he’s one of the best number 9’s in the world at the moment.’

Cavani was rumoured to be homesick for South America and considering a two year deal that had been offered by Argentinian side Boca Juniors. However, in the end he decided to commit to United for one more season, citing his team-mates as playing a big part in the decision.

‘Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents,’ he said to ManUtd.com.

‘I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.

‘From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that.

‘I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay, and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field.

‘I’ve not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd and that is something that I cannot wait to do.’