Fabrizio Romano confirms Jadon Sancho wants a return to England

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given Manchester United fans hope in their wishes to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

With Edinson Cavani extending his stay at Old Trafford, many feel signing the superb Englishman is an absolute priority.

United failed in their bid to sign Sancho last summer but it’s believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has the player on his wishlist.

The young winger will not just add sensational quality to the starting XI but will help improve the overall depth in the squad too.

Given how versatile he is, as well as the Red Devils’ other attacking options, it means the team will suddenly look more covered across the board.

🗣️ @FabrizioRomano: "Jadon Sancho wants to move to a top (maybe) English club. Dortmund say if an important bid arrives they are prepared to sell Sancho. Important bid means around €85-90 million, not less than €85 million." [@podcastherewego] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 12, 2021

🗣️ @FabrizioRomano: "At the moment there are no official negotiations yet between English Clubs and Dortmund. But, Dortmund are expecting someone to move in the next weeks, because if they want to sign Sancho they can't arrive in the last week of August." [@podcastherewego] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 12, 2021

It’s believed Liverpool are keen on Sancho too but that their interest depends on player sales first and perhaps other factors such as either one of Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah leaving.

The Reds’ Champions League hopes were recently dealt a blow and it wouldn’t be unheard of if some of their stars wanted to leave due to no qualification.

Nonetheless, the asking price mentioned is definitely doable for Manchester United and there doesn’t seem to be any major stumbling blocks in comparison to their efforts last year.



