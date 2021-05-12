Fabrizio Romano denies David de Gea set for Italy move

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has insisted the news David de Gea will be switching Manchester United for Roma is fake.

The Italian giants have hired United’s former manager Jose Mourinho to be their next boss and naturally that sparked a few rumours.

Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and De Gea were all linked with a potential move, with the latter obviously being the most high profile of them all.

The talented goalkeeper has lost his spot in the starting XI of late having been demoted to a cup goalkeeper and Dean Henderson has taken his place.

This has led to a host of whispers claiming De Gea will undoubtedly leave this summer, though it’s not that straightforward.

🗣️ @FabrizioRomano: "Fake news about De gea and Roma. There is nothing — no negotiations, no talks, no contacts between De gea's people and Roma's directors or Jose Mourinho himself." [@podcastherewego] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 12, 2021

It’s worrying how there’s absolutely nothing in this transfer rumour and yet it still circulated in the media as if there was some truth in it.

With the summer transfer window opening soon, it definitely is that time of the year when names are picked out of a hat at random and connected with other clubs.

De Gea’s wages means it’ll make it tough for anyone to truly afford him and it’s difficult to see where he could move to.

PSG were said to be keen but they’ve since extended Keylor Navas’ contract until 2024, ruling that potential transfer out.



