Jesse Lingard may need to accept lower wage to secure West Ham move



Manchester United are in a good dilemma with the recent form of Jesse Lingard. The 28 year-old Reds’ academy graduate hadn’t played a single minute in the first half of the Premier League season before joining West Ham United on loan in January. And now, Lingard has notched nine goals in 13 appearances for the Hammers, putting in several man of the match performances.

Man United will be contemplating keeping Lingard due to the excellent form he has shown but may not be able to guarantee him regular playing time. For that reason, Lingard would be eager to make his move permanent with West Ham, although, according to the Daily Mail, his wage demands of around £100,000 per week are putting off the London club.

Lingard has spoken about struggling with his mental health and his mum Kirsty’s health condition, and seeing how well he has settled in at West Ham, it is highly likely that he wants to stay.

Speaking of his West Ham teammates in a March interview with whufc.com, Lingard said, ‘the team has helped me tremendously and I can’t thank the players and staff for welcoming me enough’.

The welcome he received has also helped Lingard to regain his place in the England squad despite fierce competition in the attacking positions.

But due to the financial impacts of the pandemic, most clubs will struggle to match high transfer fees and wage demands. West Ham have lost £65 million this season alone, and so, Lingard may be forced to lower his wage requests if he really wants to grab the chance at regular playing time and better enjoyment of his career into the future.

