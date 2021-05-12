Ligament damage, but can Harry Maguire still make Europa League final?

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire was seen on crutches at Old Trafford yesterday, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that the injury is not as bad as was first feared.

Harry Maguire spotted on crutches in Old Trafford after #MUFC injury announcementhttps://t.co/i6qngJlyGg pic.twitter.com/tc9CPP0Gc4 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) May 11, 2021

The United captain injured his ankle in Sunday’s win against Aston Villa and was subbed in the 78th minute, ending his dream of playing every single minute of this and last season’s Premier League campaigns.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the defender has suffered ligament damage on the ankle, but has not ruled out the possibility of his recovering in time for the Europa League final on the 26th of this month.

‘He’s obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture,’ Solskjaer told MUTV.

‘Ligament damage but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he’ll be ready for the final.’

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell though is concerned that Maguire’s injury must have been serious to have forced him onto the sidelines.

‘Maguire played through pain-killing injections during two-month hip problem last season, … so must be a proper injury to force him off. An issue if prolonged,’ he said.

Harry Maguire played through pain-killing injections during two-month hip problem last season, maintaining his ever-present Premier League record for #MUFC. So must be a proper injury to force him off. An issue if prolonged. — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) May 9, 2021

‘Maguire goes almost 2 and a half years without an injury and a few weeks before he could lift his first major trophy , he gets injured. Gotta feel for him honestly,’ said one fan on Twitter. But one thing is certain: nobody should write off the England man’s chances of making that Gdansk final, even if he is still on crutches.

Maguire goes almost 2 and a half years without an injury and a few weeks before he could lift his first major trophy , he gets injured . Gotta feel for him honestly — pastor dax (@DaxUtd) May 10, 2021



