Man United rank the best ever in Premier League comeback stats



As a player, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the ultimate super sub. In the Premier League, he ranks second to Jermain Defoe for all-time goals off the bench, with 17. Sir Alex Ferguson would regularly employ him to pull a game out of the fire with late comeback goals, most famously of which came in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999.

And Solskjaer has stamped the current Manchester United team with that classic ‘comeback’ mentality.

Sunday’s 1-3 comeback against Aston Villa, was the tenth time United came from a goal behind to win the game, while they currently have an unbeaten away streak of 25 games.

United’s history of comeback wins has always been an added psychological advantage in games where opposing teams rarely feel confident with a lead and where one Man United goal can often lead to a collapse. It was something that became a little more absent during the tenures of David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho although it never left entirely, with the 2-3 comeback win versus Manchester City in April 2018 under Mourinho springing to mind.

Sunday’s win meant United are the first team in Premier League history to achieve 100 comeback wins.

It’s in the club’s DNA and plays a major part in why the Red Devils are so widely followed.

With Academy graduate, Darren Fletcher, now in place as the club’s Technical Director, it would appear that the trait of comebacks, quick counters and attacking football will be held firmly in place despite any future changes in coaching or playing staff.

