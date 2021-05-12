Manchester United eyeing move for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Arsenal midfielder and full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 23-year-old will return to the Emirates over the summer following three months on loan at West Bromwich Albion, for whom he made 12 Premier League appearances.

Man United are expected to seek reinforcements over the summer to close the gap with Manchester City, whose inevitable title triumph was confirmed following United’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.

According to the Daily Mail, United head of transfers Matt Judge is said to have added Maitland-Niles to his list of potential targets ahead of the transfer window.

Maitland-Niles, who has already received an England cap, is a particularly useful player, rendering a move anywhere this summer largely impossible. Mikel Arteta needs him far too much. Arsenal, sitting comfortably in ninth place, are in no position to let go of anyone – especially a promising youngster who they probably, looking back, shouldn’t have sent out on loan midway through the season.

But he is one to watch, I suppose. For now, though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – who admitted United needed reinforcements after a weakened team deservedly lost to Leicester on Tuesday – has bigger fish to fry, such as finding a solid partner for Harry Maguire in defence.