Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot open to staying at AC Milan

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot is open to the idea of remaining at AC Milan once his loan deal expires this summer, according to reports from Italy.

The defender, following a string of underwhelming displays and a series of injury concerns, was not included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the 2020-21 season.

He has enjoyed something of a resurgence during his loan spell at the San Siro, making 30 appearances in all competitions – the highest tally in his senior career to date.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Milan have been left with a good impression of Dalot over the last nine months, with senior figures appreciating the Portuguese’s ability to play on both sides of the pitch, and are exploring the possibility of signing him on a permanent basis once the transfer window opens.

Dalot is enjoying life in Italy and would be open to staying beyond this season, but securing an agreeable fee for the highly promising 22-year-old will be tricky. That is why the Rossoneri are considering the possibility of extending his loan deal for another season.

Signing Dalot permanently, on the other hand, would cost Milan around £15m, according to the report.

The question of whether Milan secure Champions League football for next season is also likely to be a determining factor. They are currently three points ahead of fifth-placed Juventus in Serie A with three games to play.