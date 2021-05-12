Manchester United target Tom Heaton return in goalkeeping shake-up

Manchester United are reportedly looking to bring back Tom Heaton to Old Trafford as they look set to rejig the goalkeeping department ahead of the next season.

Dean Henderson‘s rise to the first-team coupled with a few potential departures means changes between the sticks are happening for the first time in a while for the team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has entrusted the young Englishman of late, demoting David de Gea to a cup goalkeeper as their enthralling battle for the number one spot continues.

The experienced Spaniard seems to have lost his spot and that has led to rumours claiming he will look to leave in the summer.

However, for now, they are just rumours and the likes of Lee Grant and Sergio Romero also have their futures up in the air.

According to the Telegraph, the Red Devils are close to securing Heaton’s return on a free transfer as they look to replace the outgoing Romero. It’s believed the Villa man will be seen as a reliable back-up to De Gea and Henderson.

If the former Atletico Madrid man does leave Old Trafford however, it will be interesting to see whether Heaton will be given the number two spot or someone else will be brought in.



