Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo combine to break 15-year Premier League record

Manchester United’s narrow defeat to Leicester City wasn’t all bad and one good thing was that a Premier League record was broken by Manchester United’s talented young players.

Not only did he start in his first Premier League match, but Amad also went on to help break a record assisting in United’s only goal of the 2-1 defeat vs. Leicester by another teenager, Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood found himself being the only starter from the previous Premier League clash against Aston Villa and was incredibly the most senior player in United’s attack, despite only being 19 years old.

Leicester started very well with another youngster, Luke Thomas, scoring his first Premier League goal for the club but it didn’t take Amad and Greenwood very long to link up and to equal that 15-year long, Premier League record.

According to OptaJoe, Amad Diallo assisting Mason Greenwood is the first time two teenagers have combined for a Premier League goal since May 2006, when David Wheater set up Adam Johnson for Middlesbrough against Bolton.

2006 – Amad Diallo Traore assisting Mason Greenwood is the first time two teenagers have combined for a Premier League goal since May 2006, when David Wheater set up Adam Johnson for Middlesbrough against Bolton. Dirtbags. #MUNLEI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2021

The in-form Greenwood was set up by Amad, who is only 18 years of age, and it was a very impressive piece of skill for the young Ivorian, who showed his strength against Leicester’s left-back.

It was a performance to be proud of for the young Red Devils despite losing all three points and it will be a night to remember for the boys, including Anthony Elanga, who participated in his first senior match for United.

As reported on the official Man United website, Nemanja Matic, who captained the side, praised the youngsters for their performances.

“The young players who played tonight did an amazing job and showed that the club can count on them in the future,” he said.

“They showed that they will be very important for our club in the future. They played with personality, they showed the character, so I was very happy to see them on the pitch. The way they played was great, against a very good side in Leicester, it’s not easy to play.

“I remember when I was young, that I always watched the older players to see how they behave, how they play, how they train. I always try to be an example for the young players. I hope that I can help them.”

It was a performance to forget for many of the other players, but breaking records for the club and in the Premier League at the age of 19 is something Mason Greenwood can continue to do.