Max Taylor confirms his departure from Manchester United

Max Taylor has confirmed that he will be leaving Manchester United this summer without making a senior debut for the club.

The academy star has been at United since the age of 14 but his progress was halted in 2018 when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, which meant his footballing development had to stop and instead, his health had to be put first as he underwent surgery and chemotherapy.

Battling with the illness, Max came back to action 13 months later in a return that nobody will forget.

Man United fans will remember the youthful squad Ole travelled to Kazakhstan with to face Astana last season in the Europa League where Max Taylor featured on the bench for the first and only time. This was a comeback to football that was very moving and seemed very distant when Max was first diagnosed.

Taylor went out on loan to Stalybridge Celtic in the winter window that followed his return to football, to gain some experience, but that was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He then went on to secure a one-year contract extension with United and was then sent out on loan to National League North team, Kidderminster.

Since making the bench vs. Astana, Taylor has not made any further squad appearances for United and will now be leaving the club without making an appearance.

In an interview on the official Man United website conducted by Joe Thompson, the player discussed his experiences with the club and what he learnt on loan this season.

“It was great at Kidderminster, a completely new experience. Obviously, you have the luxury of the facilities at United so going down to the National League North is a culture shock, to an extent, but the way of playing football and stuff. I learned so much, especially in my position, with the help of the manager and players there. It was a really tight-knit group which really helped me.”

With his contract set to expire, Taylor will now be looking for a new club with the possibility of moving abroad open to him.

Max later went on to convey his feelings for his departure and it is clear to see his excitement for his future and how much he appreciates his time at the club.

“It’s going to be sad to leave United behind. They’re my club and always will be my club. I’ll always love United, no matter what, but I’m really excited for the next stage now. I’ve always liked the idea of playing abroad. I think it’d be an amazing experience to go and discover a new culture and live somewhere else with different styles of football. I enjoy different styles of football so whether it’ll be in the leagues in England or abroad, I’m definitely open to both.”

“Obviously, I’ll be going to a new club in the summer for regular men’s football and I’m really looking forward to the next chapter.”