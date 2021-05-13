History repeats itself with Manchester United’s defensive errors

Manchester United only have themselves to blame for their awful loss to fierce rivals Liverpool as they put in an error-filled display.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men arguably put in their worst performance of the season at home as Jurgen Klopp’s stars ended up winning comfortably 4-2.

United didn’t have much to play for besides pride as they have more or less secured second place but fans will be thoroughly disappointed nonetheless.

A remarkably poor start to the second half saw Solskjaer’s players more or less throw the game away as they conceded two minutes after the restart having gone into the break 2-1 down.

That left the Red Devils with a mountain to climb and in the end, they couldn’t do it, largely thanks to their own defensive mistakes.

Manchester United committed 2 errors leading directly to shots vs. Liverpool, the joint most they’ve had in a single game this season. Not ideal. 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/tLuUxuTwLt — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 13, 2021

Although the statistic shows two errors, this is all referencing direct causes and it could easily be argued all four of Liverpool’s goals were by Manchester United’s own poor defending.

The lack of control and composure the legendary Norwegian’s men showed during the fixture was shocking and it meant they didn’t deserve a result at all.

The way the team played led to many to speculate that Harry Maguire’s absence has had a greater effect than originally anticipated.



