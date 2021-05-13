Jadon Sancho and Man United both show why they need him

Manchester United scored two goals against Liverpool tonight so it would be unfair to blame the attacking players for the miserable 4-2 defeat they endured.

However, whilst the Reds were slumping to their sixth league defeat of the season at Old Trafford, 900 miles to the East Jadon Sancho was busy showing the world exactly what United could have had from him this season had they completed last summer’s painfully inept transfer negotiation.

Sancho almost single-handedly won tonight’s German cup for Borussia Dortmund, scoring two goals and providing an assist as BVB put RB Leipzig to the sword in a 4-1 victory.

Jadon Sancho’s game by numbers vs. RB Leipzig: 81% pass accuracy

61 total touches

5 attempted take-ons

4 successful take-ons

2 chances created

2 shots

2 goals

1 assist He’s pretty good… 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/NzYYiqqJ9d — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 13, 2021

Sancho also achieved a 81% pass accuracy, had 61 total touches and completed four out of five take-ons.

Mason Greenwood’s fine form on the right wing has created some debate as to whether Sancho is still needed at Old Trafford but the fact is that the teenager will eventually push into his preferred centre-forward role as he fills out and matures. Likewise Edinson Cavani, who currently occupies that role, is only likely to stay at Old Trafford for one more season as he enters the second half of his thirties.

Attack is the best form of defence and although the Red Devils clearly need to sign a world-class defensive midfielder and centre-back, it is crucial that they do sign Sancho this summer. His presence will bring the attack to another level and give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer far more options than he has currently, allowing him to rest and rotate players more to keep them fresh for the closing stages of the season.